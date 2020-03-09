AIR TRANSPORT USED SERVICEABLE MATERIAL Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

(9 March 2020) The global airspace is experiencing a huge demand for air travel in terms of commercial aircraft. This is leading the airlines and defense forces to keep their fleets ready with the latest technology and ensure robust components integrated. Refurbishment of existing commercial aircraft is a major trend prevailing in the aviation industry at present. The trend is expected to surge over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the aircraft component suppliers and the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies. The refurbishment of aircraft includes engine, landing gears, radars and antennas among others. The USM suppliers ensure the availability of some of the major aircraft components at lesser costs and higher reliability, which is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers. Thus, such programs drive the demands for air transport USM as these are low-cost alternatives available in the market. Further, different stakeholders in the aviation industry have ventured into the air transport USM space. The aircraft OEMs, component suppliers, MROs have all tapped into the air transport used serviceable material market driving its growth.

The competition in aircraft MRO business segments is intensifying day-by-day, thereby threatening the traditional maintenance, repair, and overhaul business modules. The disruptions in the aircraft MRO business segment are majorly catered by an increasing number of companies in the segment using advanced technologies, increasing the number of aircraft fleet, and reduction in the price of MRO services. Engine and airframe are the two critical components driving the aircraft MRO business segment. Rising demand for repair and replacement of airframe components and engine components has led to the rise in the adoption of used serviceable materials among the MRO service providers.

The sluggish rate of aircraft retirement is continuing over the years and is also anticipated to continue over the next couple of years. The aircraft users, aircraft manufacturers, and MRO service providers are increasingly stressing towards the procurement of used service materials instead of repair and replacement of several parts of an airliner. The used serviceable material poses a cost-effective process and ensures quick replacement of faulty components with refurbished components from teardown aircraft or engines. Refurbishment of older yet serviceable parts by the MRO providers, component providers, as well as aircraft manufacturers, have stimulated the demand for USM among the aircraft end-users, which has resulted in growth in air transport used serviceable material market.

The air transport used serviceable material market is analyzed based on various parameters, including product type, aircraft type, providers, and geography. The product type segment includes engine, components, and airframe. Based on different aircraft fleet in use, the aircraft type segment is categorized as narrowbody aircraft, widebody aircraft, business jets, and regional jets. The providers’ segment in air transport used serviceable material market is bifurcated into OEMs and non-OEMs. Geographically, the air transport used serviceable material market is analyzed on the basis of five strategic regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Further, these regions have been analyzed by different countries to gather granular and specific market trends.

The key air transport used serviceable material market players include; A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services, GA Telesis, LLC, General Electric, Liebherr Group, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. Several other companies are operating in the market, and are extensively supporting the market growth year-over-year.

