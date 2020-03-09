Building Information Modelling Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley, Trimble, Dassault Systemes

The report titled “Building Information Modelling Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Building Information Modelling market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Building information modelling (BIM) is a process involving the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places. Building information models (BIMs) are files (often but not always in proprietary formats and containing proprietary data) which can be extracted, exchanged or networked to support decision-making regarding a building or other built asset.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Building Information Modelling Market: Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, RIB Software, Mcneel, Cadsoft, Siemens, AVEVA, Aconex, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, Hongye Technology, Beijing Explorer Software, Glodon, PKPM and others.

Global Building Information Modelling Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Building Information Modelling Market on the basis of Types are:

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

On the basis of Application , the Global Building Information Modelling Market is segmented into:

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

Oil

Gas

Public Utilities

Regional Analysis For Building Information Modelling Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Building Information Modelling Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

