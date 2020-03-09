Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

The Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market.

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices market Will grow steadily at a CAGR of +12.5% during the forecast period.

Personal tracker is a GPS tracking locator for individuals, and it is also suitable for the positioning monitoring of vehicles, valuable goods and pets. The increase in personal safety concerns to be one of the primary growth factors for the personal safety tracking devices market.

The increasing crime rates and the rise in global aging population will fuel the adoption of personal safety tracking devices. Owing to the hectic lifestyles, working parents are adopting safety devices to track their children and acquire real-time location. These trackers are equipped with a safety button that contacts parents during emergency situations.

Prominent Manufacturers Of Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Are Covered

Amber Alert GPS, AngelSense, BrickHouseSecurity, Le Vise Products, Location Based Technologies, Trax, KJB Security, Lineable, SPOT, Spy Tec International, Trackimo, WEENECT

Type – GPS, Bluetooth

Application – Children, Elderly, Adults

Market Regional Analysis

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices regional analysis covers major region globally. United States, Canada and Mexico have the largest Personal Safety Tracking Devices market in North America. China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea had massive shares in Personal Safety Tracking Devices market from Asia-Pacific Region. From Europe Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia covers most of the Personal Safety Tracking Devices industry. Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina holds immense potential for the Personal Safety Tracking Devices market in South America. With an enormous growth rate in Personal Safety Tracking Devices market Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia captures the whole Middle East and Africa region.

