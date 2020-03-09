Blockchain In Telecom Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Guardtime, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Blocko

The report titled “Blockchain In Telecom Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 77.9% to Reach Revenue of $1.37 Billion by 2025.

Blockchain is currently one of the most talked-about technologies. Across industries, organizations are exploring blockchains potential impact in their space and how they can benefit from this emerging technology. The communications service provider (CSP) industry is no exception.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Blockchain In Telecom Market: AWS, Guardtime, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Blocko, Oracle, Filament and others.

OSS/BSS Processes

Identity Management

Payments

Smart Contracts

Connectivity Provisioning

Others

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The modularity provided by smart contracts enables various aspects of CSPs operations to be streamlined, including billing, roaming, wholesale, NFV management and supply chain management. In the context of roaming, blockchains benefits include faster identification of visiting subscribers, prevention of fraudulent traffic and claims reduction. In addition, the elimination of clearing houses could lead to significant cost reduction.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Blockchain In Telecom Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Blockchain In Telecom Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Blockchain In Telecom Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Blockchain In Telecom Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Blockchain In Telecom Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

