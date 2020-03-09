Paper Towels Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2024

The Paper Towels Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Paper Towels Market”.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Mets Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation.

The Paper Towels market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15000 million by 2024, from US$ 12000 million in 2019.

Market Overview

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The market for paper towel is fragmented with players such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Mets Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation, and so on. Among them, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the paper towel market is segmented into rolled paper towels, boxed paper towels, and multifold paper towel. The rolled paper towels segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are at home and away from home (AFH) usage. The at home application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

