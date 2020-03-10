Soft Flooring Market Demand, Size, Shares, Competitive Landscapes and Forecasts To 2021

Global Soft Flooring Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Soft Flooring Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Soft Flooring Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players – Balta Group, Interface, Inc. and Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Soft Flooring Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the global soft flooring market by value and by volume. The report also gives an insight of the global soft flooring market by region.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global soft flooring market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Executive Summary

Flooring refers to the surface beneath the feet that is used to walk upon and perform other activities. The flooring is an essential part of any occupancy, place or space. The components of flooring include floor base and floor covering. The flooring could be segregated on the basis of resilience into Resilient flooring, Non-Resilient flooring and Soft flooring.

The soft flooring refers to the flooring that is manufactured from materials such as wool, jute, polyamide, polypropylene, or any other material used in the textile industry. The soft flooring includes carpets, rugs, broadlooms and mats. The soft flooring has applicability in the residential, commercial, sports and other industrial sectors. Manufacturing process of soft flooring includes tufting, weaving and needle punching.

The global soft flooring market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015 and 2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The soft flooring market is expected to increase due to growth in GDP per-capita, rise in global residential spending, infrastructure development, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, availability of counterfeit products, continual innovation and high barriers to entry, etc.

