US Long Acting Analgesic Market Clinical Aspects 2017 – 2021 :Pacira Pharmaceutical Inc., Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Fresenius Group

The latest report titled “US Long Acting Analgesic Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the US Long Acting Analgesic Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : Pacira Pharmaceutical Inc., Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Fresenius Group.

The report entitled The US Long Acting Analgesic Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the US analgesics market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of number of procedures, segments, etc. Further, an analysis of the long acting analgesics in terms of penetration has been done for EXPAREL and HTX-011 along with its respective sales analysis. Under competitive landscape, players in the US analgesics market (both short and long acting analgesics) have been compared on the basis of market capitalization.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the long acting analgesics market in the US has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US analgesic market can be divided on the basis of type, mode of administration and duration. On the basis of type, the market can be sub segmented into opioid and non opioid. On the basis of mode of administration, the market can be divided into intravenous and locally delivered analgesics. On the basis of duration, the market can be further segmented into long acting and short acting analgesics.

The US long acting analgesic market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecast period (2017-2021). The US long acting analgesic market is supported by various growth factors such as increasing elderly population,, increase in use of non opioid analgesics especially in orthopedic procedures and disadvantages of opioids.

However, issues faced by PCRX in the commercialization of EXPAREL is major challenge faced by the market. Upsurge in research and development expenses, low penetration of currently used local analgesics, evolution of multimodal analgesics and long acting analgesics in pipeline are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

