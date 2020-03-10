US Onychomycosis Market Clinical Reviews by Expert and Healthcare Analysis 2020

US Onychomycosis Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail a 10% off)

The latest report titled “US Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2019-2023” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the US Onychomycosis Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US Onychomycosis Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the US onychomycosis market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, volume and segments. The report also includes the analysis of the larger nail care market in order to showcase the position of onychomycosis with respect to the nail care industry.

Under competitive landscape, different players in the onychomycosis industry have been compared on the basis of parameters such as revenue and market capitalization.

Executive Summary

Onychomycosis is a condition of fungal nail infection. Onychomycosis begins in the nail bed and progresses to the nail plate, causing the nail to become discolored, deformed, and even separated from the nail bed. Onychomycosis has a significant chance of reoccurrence. Of all the nail abnormalities in the world, around 50% are the case of onychomycosis. In most of the cases it occurs in the toenails. Onychomycosis is not a life threatening disease but, may persist or worsen if not treated.

Symptoms of onychomycosis are changes in appearance of the nail, interference with standing, walking, and exercising, pain, discomfort, etc. The causative pathogens of onychomycosis include dermatophytes (most common), Candida, and nondermatophytic molds.

There are five types of Onychomycosis: Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, White superficial onychomycosis, Proximal subungual onychomycosis, Endonyx onychomycosis and Candidal onychomycosis. Two types of treatments are available of onychomycosis: Oral Treatment and Topical Treatment. Oral treatment includes: Terbinafine, Itraconazole, etc. and topical treatment includes Kerydin, Jublia, etc. Nonpharmacologic approaches are also there, which includes the following: Laser treatment, Photodynamic therapy, etc.

The US onychomycosis market is forecasted to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The US onychomycosis market is supported by various growth drivers, such as rising per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic patients, ageing population, introduction of new drugs, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, reimbursements, low awareness, side effects, etc.

