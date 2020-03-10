Telecom Expense Management Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI

The report titled “Telecom Expense Management Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Telecom Expense Management market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

TEM is the practice that encompasses the business processes conducted by IT and finance departments to acquire the provision (and support) of corporate telecommunications assets. TEM is the build-out of services, or the acquisition of third-party services, to manage the supply chain for telecommunications.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Telecom Expense Management Market: Vodafone, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole and others.

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Telecom Expense Management Market on the basis of Types are:

Dispute management

Inventory management

Invoice and contract management

Ordering and provisioning management

Reporting and business management

Sourcing management

Usage management

On the basis of Application , the Global Telecom Expense Management Market is segmented into:

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Regional Analysis For Telecom Expense Management Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Telecom Expense Management Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Telecom Expense Management Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Telecom Expense Management Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Telecom Expense Management Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Telecom Expense Management Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

