Wi-Fi Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The Wi-Fi market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi is a technology for radio wireless local area networking of devices based on the IEEE 802.11 standards.

Several factors, such as the proliferation of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, and laptops) leading to the rapid adoption of IoT and BYOD within enterprises, are driving the Wi-Fi market. The adoption of Wi-Fi solutions and services is high in verticals, such as education, retail, hospitality, government, and sports and leisure; and this is expected to boost the growth of the overall market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Wi-Fi Market: Jeld-Cisco, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Juniper Networks, Ericsson, Panasonic, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Netgear, Aerohive Networks, Riverbed and others.

Global Wi-Fi Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Wi-Fi Market on the basis of Types are:

High-density Wi-Fi

Enterprise-class Wi-Fi

On the basis of Application , the Global Wi-Fi Market is segmented into:

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Government

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Sports and Leisure

Regional Analysis For Wi-Fi Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wi-Fi Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Wi-Fi Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Wi-Fi Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Wi-Fi Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Wi-Fi Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

