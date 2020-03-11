New Reports on Low Code Development Platform Market was valued at US$ 4,822.1 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 170,918.6 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 42% Over the forecast period

Informative data about Low Code Development Platform Market has been published by Absolute Markets Insights To make some significant decisions in the businesses primary and secondary exploratory techniques have been used to analyze the data effectively. Different economic attributes of businesses have been brought into light to give a clear idea about financial budget of several industries. It covers several application segments such as, to understand the applicable areas of Low Code Development Platform sector.

The IT industry is accelerating at a vigorous rate. Whether is maintenance of longstanding software or the deployment of real-time application, developers have developed a faster and efficient way of designing. Low code development platform has broken traditional barriers between businesses and IT. The LCDP plays an integral role in overcoming challenges of finding enough developers to keep projects on schedule by allowing employees to edit app faster, preventing development from blogging down the IT team. Additionally, this platform creates a secure foundation and allows developers to quickly add new functions without creating any issues. In Sep 2018, Salesforce launched Lightning Object Creator and Lightning Flow Builder on the lightning platform empowering teams to collaborate and build apps fast. This low code platform empowers IT and business users to create an intelligent, connected solution without building it from scratch. Such factors are propelling the growth of low code development platform market across the globe.

Mobile and web-based application are turning out to be the biggest assets for small and medium scale enterprises as they offer efficient and low-cost offerings with minimal risk involved. Industries are leveraging the power of mobile apps to make their operations convenient, efficient and profitable. Through mobile apps, businesses are expanding their capabilities, exploring novel opportunities and transforming everything about the way a business drives it modules. For instance, in 2017 Lenskart has launched its mobile app for marketing and retailing purpose. The app is empowered with AR technology which allows customers to virtually check spectacle frames without visiting the store. This application allows the customers to have a hassle-free expedition towards their desired product, while it opens a large pool of audience for the organization. These factors are up surging the rate of adoption of low code development platform market across the globe.

The detailed research study provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of global low code development platform market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major states. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major states across the globe.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global low code development platform market is expected to reach US$ 170,918.6 Mn by 2027 owing to proliferation of smartphones across various end-use industries.

On the basis of industry verticals, Bank Financial Services and Insurance segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for software automation in the industry.

Based on deployment model, the cloud based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the flexible and customizable solution offered by this model.

The primary market participants in the low code development platform market are AgilePoint Inc., Appian, Bizagi, Caspio, Inc., Kony, Inc., LucidArt AB, Mendix Tech BV, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Netcall, Google, LLC, OutSystems, Salesforce.com, Inc., SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (K2), Zoho Corporation.

Low Code Development Platform Market

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Model

Cloud-based Public Private Hybrid

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry/Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Legal Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region

North America Canada Mexico Rest of North America



Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



