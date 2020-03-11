New Trends in Cloud identity access management market is expected to reach US$ 8,147.87 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period due to rise in awareness about compliance management

Comprehensive analysis of Cloud identity access management market has been published by Absolute Markets Insights understand the complete scenario of Cloud identity access management market. Effective qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used to examine the data accurately. It focuses on recent developments from top level industries which helps to provide the guidelines for growth of the industries.

Rise in awareness towards compliance management is driving the growth of cloud identity access management market. Looking at high severity of threats and huge financial harms, governments and regulatory bodies such as the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council introduced an assortment of mandatory guidelines and protocols for security and privacy of business data. Regulatory acts such as Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, “Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act”, and “Personal Information Protection and Electronics Document Act” and standards such as “Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard” and “Sarbanes-Oxley Act” necessitate businesses to fulfill various data standard.

A most recent regulation that is “General Data Protection Regulation” requires strong security and user access controls. The state of New York’s Department of Financial Services recently implemented new cybersecurity regulations that present various guidelines and frameworks for the secure operations of financial service enterprises that operate in New York. Such initiatives will drive organizations across multiple verticals to adopt identity access management solutions. Cyber Attack is another factor fuelling the cloud identity access management market. In coming years, the market would witness rise in adoption of cloud based solutions which is notably low in the present scenario. This is primarily due to inclination of business enterprises towards adoption of cloud architecture in their overall process.

Different global regions, such as North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and India have been analyzed to understand the current scope of cloud identity access management market as well as to predict the future. This statistical data identifies key driving factors and restraints, which are driving the growth or hampering the market. Competition in global business environment have been studied by profiling the leading industry key players to get more details about successful strategies of top level companies. The entire demanding and supply chain have been examined to determine the strategies for international trading.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global cloud identity access management market is expected to reach US$ 8,147.87 million by 2027.

User life cycle management solution held the largest share of about US$ 743.15 million in 2019 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, BSFI held the largest share of about US$ 528.57 million in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the next eight years.

Some of the players operating in the cloud identity access management market are Auth0 Inc., Broadcom, Gemalto NV, Google LLC, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. IAM Technology Group Ltd, IBM CORPORATION., IDaptive, LLC, IDMWORKS, Micro Focus International plc, OneLogin Inc. amongst others

Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market

By Solution

Multifactor Authentication

Single Sign On (SSO)

User Lifecycle Management

Compliance and Regulation

Directory Management

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life sciences

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Government Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Sweden

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxemburg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

