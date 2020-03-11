Gigantic growth in Probiotic Ingredients Market was valued at US$ 2,323.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4,522.8 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the Forecast Period

The global probiotic ingredients market is expected to gain significant lift owing to the shift of consumers towards accepting probiotic-fortified food and beverages. The ability of probiotic-fortified food and beverages to improve immune function, increase digestion and absorption of food, and to provide protection against inimical bacteria to prevent infection are among the key factors responsible for the shift towards consuming probiotic ingredients based products. Consumers are opting for products that consist of probiotics ingredients in order to prevent or treat health conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, anti-biotic-associated diarrhea, pediatric acute infectious diarrhea, hypercholesterolemia, irritable bowel syndrome, and obesity. Furthermore, consumers are rapidly adopting probiotic supplements for their well-being. Probiotic-fortified products assist in offsetting the bacterial imbalance caused by the intake of antibiotics by breaking down the protein and fat to build strength. The use of probiotic-fortified food and beverages is projected to gain momentum owing to the fact that consumers and healthcare providers are becoming more aware of the abundant health benefits offered by these products.

The agriculture industry across Europe is rich in sources of probiotics, that include miso, tempeh, soy beverages, buttermilk, and fermented milk, which is pushing global Probiotic Ingredients Market participants to expand and invest in the region. In addition, these market participants are focused on introducing probiotic-fortified products by studying the consumption patterns across the countries in European region. For instance, YAKULT, a Tokyo-based sweetened probiotic milk beverage brand studied the consumption pattern across Denmark and launched a zero-fat probiotic drink with an aim to crossover the average of 201,000 sold bottles in the UK in 2018. Furthermore, increasing practices of freeze-dried microbial food culture across Europe is pushing food & beverage manufacturers to enhance the shelf life of their offerings, which is amongst the major factor driving the market. Thus, such factors are anticipated to propel the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global probiotic ingredients market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

This analytical report is a precise piece of work that is gathered by studying different static as well as dynamic aspects of the businesses. Numerous graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, ample graph, tables, and pictures have been used while curating this applicable report. The global opportunity and innovative trends of the probiotic ingredients market have been explored by analysts.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global probiotic ingredients market was evaluated at US$ 2,323.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4,522.8 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7%.

On the basis of form, dry form accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for dried, deep-freeze, or powdered form of probiotics from food & beverage industry. However, liquid form is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of ingredients, bacteria segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the yeast segment is projected to be evaluated as fastest growing market by 2027.

Based on end user, human segment accounted for largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing usage of probiotic supplements for improved health benefits. In addition, the segment will be the fastest growing market by 2027.

Some of the players operating in the global Probiotic Ingredients Market DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bifodan A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DeerlandEnzymes Inc., Danone SA, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Global Probiotic Ingredients Market:

By Form Dry Form Liquid Form



By Ingredients Yeast Bacteria



By End User Animals Humans



By Application Food & Beverages Nutritional & Dietary Supplements Animal feed Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

