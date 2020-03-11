Drug Abuse Testing Market SWOT Analysis 2027 – Lead By OraSure Technologies, UCP Biosciences, MEDACX, Beckman Coulter

Global drug abuse testing market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and forensic laboratories. In 2018, hospitals held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The advanced healthcare facilities in hospital settings and continuous availability of services for acute and complex conditions factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for drug abuse testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing consumption of illicit drugs and laws and regulations related to drug abuse. In addition, growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001303/

Here we have listed the top Drug Abuse Testing market companies in the world

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, American Screening Corporation, Inc, Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc. and Laboratorio Sodré.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the drug abuse testing market. During May 2017, Siemens launched new troponin test, the key biomarker used in heart attack diagnostics. Bioventix are also used for diagnosis or monitoring conditions like heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse.

The report segments the Global Drug Abuse Testing Market as follows:

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Product

Rapid Testing Devices

Analyzers

Consumables

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Blood

Others

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001303/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]