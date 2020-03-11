A2P SMS Market Latest Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2025 | MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions

Latest Industry Research Report On global A2P SMS Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The A2P SMS market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the A2P SMS market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the A2P SMS industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global A2P SMS Market size was 62100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

A2P SMS Market: Overview

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

The Following Top Key Players in the A2P SMS Market:

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the A2P SMS market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global A2P SMS Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global A2P SMS Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of A2P SMS Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

