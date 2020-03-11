SSL VPN Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025

Global SSL VPN Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and techniques.

The next five years the SSL VPN market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1582.1 million by 2025, from $ 1334 million in 2019

Report includes top leading companies Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks, Citrix, AEP, Barracuda, Sangfor, QNO Technology, H3C, Beijing NetentSec, LeadSec

Global SSL VPN Market, By Type

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+

Global SSL VPN Market, By Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Business

Government Sectors

Research Institutes and Universities

Others

SSL VPN Market Overview:

Secure Socket Layer Virtual Private Network (SSL VPN) facilitates access to restricted network resources through an authenticated and secure pathway by encrypting the network traffic. This protocol obtains an improved level of compatibility with configurations and client platforms over traditional protocols irrespective of geographic locations. SSL VPN operates through three major modes of remote access, including clientless or web VPN, thin-client or port forwarding, and tunnel mode or full network access. Advantages of SSL VPN include secure connection with remote endpoint device without any additional client software installment, ease of use, improved performance, accessed via standard web browser, and others

The major factors that drive the market growth are increase in demand for secure remote access for employees, customers, & business partners; rise in number of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and increase in demand for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend. Other factors that influence the market growth include rise in awareness about data security among organizations and increase in need to offer secure portals of expanding businesses to overseas employees, business partners, and customers.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes SSL VPN market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about SSL VPN market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of SSL VPN market is studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the SSL VPN market report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the SSL VPN market report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases

