Data Backup And Recovery Software Market Analysis, Growth Rate and Research Outlook 2025 | Veritas Technologies, Veeam, Acronis

Latest Industry Research Report On global Data Backup And Recovery Software Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Data Backup And Recovery Software market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Data Backup And Recovery Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Data Backup And Recovery Software industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market size was 4142 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8077 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025.

Data Backup And Recovery Software Market: Overview

Data backup software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is lost, corrupted or infected by malware. Data recovery software provides access to restart applications and protect digital property in the event of hard drive crashes, data becomes corrupted or accidentally delete important files. Backup and recovery describes the process of creating and storing copies of data that can be used to protect organizations against data loss.

Veeam, Veritas Technologies, Commvault, Acronis, Kaseya (Unitrends), Datto, Netapp, Code42 etc. are the key suppliers in the global Data Backup and Recovery Software market. Top 10 took up above 55% of the global market in 2018.

USA is the largest region of Data Backup and Recovery Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 25.7%, 6.7%.

The Following Top Key Players in the Data Backup And Recovery Software Market:

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Kaseya (Unitrends)

Datto

Zoolz (Genie9)

Wondershare

Softland Romania

NTI Corporation

EasyUS

Strengthsoft, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Other

Data Backup and Recovery Software is used mainly in the type of on-premises, which had market share of over 83% in 2018, and cloud-based type had the rest share. But cloud-based type is estimated to grow in a higher rate of over 18% than 7.2% of on-premises in 2019-2025.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Enterprise

Personal

Other

Data Backup and Recovery Software has been applied in enterprise field, which has accounted for over 90% market share from 2014 by now.And the market size of enterprise and personal field would increase in almost the same rate of over 9% in the near future from 2019 to 2025.

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Data Backup And Recovery Software market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

