Big Boom in Cloud Migration Office Tools Market was Valued at US$ 3,658.0 Mn In 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 25,153.9 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR Of 24.2% Over The Forecast Period, Owing to the Increased Demand for Cloud Backup across all Organizations, Says Absolute Markets Insights

A comprehensive research study titled Cloud Migration Office Tools Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

Businesses nowadays is constantly growing with the implementation of the advanced technology which in turn is enabling them to enhance the quality of the product or services offered by them, thereby increasing their clientele. With the expansion of business, the documents and software used for the overall management of the organization is also increasing making it difficult to manage everything on premise owing to device space constraints. This is leading to an increased demand to deploy applications and software on cloud, thereby augmenting the growth of the cloud migration office tools software over the forecast period.

Devices that are installed on-premise have limited storage capacity and are exposed to data lose due to system breakdowns. In case of such situations, organizations tend to lose all saved information from the system which may lead to a halt in the flow of daily business and even lead to severe financial loses. This is influencing all business firms to keep a backup of all relevant documents, resources, and applications on the cloud. Cloud backup also enables organizations to recover data after any interruptions occurred during the course of business like natural calamities or unforeseen risks. For instance, Symphogen, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company enforced AvePoint’s cloud backup solution for retention of important data and major communications. The company after implementing the solution has successfully created a backup for 1.2 TB of SharePoint Online data and approximately 15 TB of Exchange data. Similarly, CodeTwo Offers backup for Microsoft’s office 365, which enables full or partly backups of selected Office 365 mailboxes and common folders, SharePoint online and Microsoft’s OneDrive for business networks, as well as team data. This solutions also enables businesses to create a backup on demand or schedule it automatically, thereby helping them to save time by avoiding backups during working hours. These increasing applications of these solutions are contributing to the growth of the cloud migration office tools market.

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for the study of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report, which includes———-. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Cloud Migration Office Tools Market.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global cloud migration office tools market is expected to reach US$ 25,153.9 Mn by 2027 owing to increased demand to cut enterprise expenses and project deliverability time

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to vast data generated by the enterprises during the normal course of business

On the basis of region, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period followed by Latin America and Europe

Some of the major players operating in the cloud migration office tools market are AvePoint, Inc., Binarytree.com Inc., BitTitan, Inc., Cloud Technology Solutions, CodeTwo, Priasoft, Quest Software Inc., ShareGate, SkyKick Inc., SkySync, SysTools Software Pvt. Ltd. amongst others

Global Cloud Migration Office Tools Market :

By Application

Mailbox Migration

Personal Archives

Collaboration Data

Others

By Pricing Parameters

User Licenses

Data Usage

By End User

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

