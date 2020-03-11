Fraud Analytics Market 2020 Recent Technology Analysis and Growth Outlook- IBM, FICO, Oracle, Dell EMC, Fair Issac, BAE Systems

The Fraud Analytics Market report 2020-2026 provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Fraud Analytics.

Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Fraud Analytics Market: IBM, FICO, Oracle, SAS Institute, Dell EMC, Fair Issac, BAE Systems, DXC Technology, SAP, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, ThreatMetrix, NICE Systems, Experian, LexisNexis and others.

Global Fraud Analytics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Fraud Analytics market on the basis of Types are:

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

On the basis of Applications , the Global Fraud Analytics market is segmented into:

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Other

Market Outlook:

Regional Analysis For Fraud Analytics Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fraud Analytics market:

Chapter 1, to describe Fraud Analytics Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fraud Analytics Market, with sales, revenue, and price of Report, in 2018 and 2020;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2020;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share for each region, from 2014 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Fraud Analytics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fraud Analytics Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Furthermore, the Fraud Analytics market has included a detailed view of market opportunity by end-user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import/export dynamics. This study consists of market segmentation by product types, applications and market division based on geographical regions. The report evaluates other factors such as industry share, market strategies, the competitive examination of top players involved in the industry, demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity.

