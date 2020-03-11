Tax Preparation Services Market Development Analysis and Business Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2021- PwC, Delloite, KPMG

Global Tax Preparation Services Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Tax Preparation Services industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global tax preparation services market was valued at $11 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $4.6 billion or 0.4% of the global market.

Tax Preparation Services companies engage in providing tax return preparation services and does not include accounting, bookkeeping, billing or payroll processing services. Basic knowledge of tax law and filing requirements is required.

Markets Covered: Tax Compilation Services; Tax Return Preparation Services; Other Tax Return Preparation Services

Companies Mentioned: H&R Block, PwC, Delloite, Ernst & Young, KPMG

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Digitalization of tax offices in most developed and developing countries is evolving the market for tax preparation services. They are increasingly providing advisory and taxation guidance as well as traditional filing and lodging services which have become less important with the growth of e-filings. For instance, the Australian Tax Office will now allow e-tax. This will reduce the manual processing of data and make the tax return process easier allowing accountants to focus on high end tasks.

