Water Treatment Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure.

The market for water treatment chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period 2020 to 2025

Report includes top leading companies The Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, BASF, Arkema, Kemira, DuPont, GE Water & Process Technologies, SNF Group, Ashland Corporation, Chemifloc, Kurita, AkzoNobel, Baw Water Additives, Lonza Group

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type

Biocides & Disinfectants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Foam Control

pH Stabilizers

Scale Inhibitors

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Application

Chemical Processing

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Municipal

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Market Overview

– Surging demand from power and industrial applications is also expected to boost the market growth, during forecast period.

– Shifting focus toward green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for the market growth, in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the water treatment chemicals market, owing to the high demand from countries, like China and Japan.

– The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries, like municipal, chemical, food and beverages, oil and gas, power generation, which, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.

– Moreover, most of Chinas population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need for water treatment chemicals increases.

– In India, there has been an increase in chemical manufacturing plants. Additionally, the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes Water Treatment Chemicals market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about Water Treatment Chemicals market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of Water Treatment Chemicals market is studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Water Treatment Chemicals market report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the Water Treatment Chemicals market report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases

