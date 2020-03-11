Pond Liners Market Size & Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Applications by 2027

According to the report, the global Pond Liners market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1,273 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,803 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 9% between 2019 and 2027.

Pond liner is a non-permeable geomembrane that is used for liquid retention including reservoir lining along with the lining of garden ponds, human-made streams in gardens & parks. The product is also used for lining hazardous & non-harmful surface impoundments and retention basins. These products are either produced in rolls or accordion-folded on pallets.

Growing concerns pertaining to water preservation will drive business trends

The growth of the market during the forecast timeline is owing to the growing scarcity of water resulting in the greater necessity to conserve water in the water bodies like tanks, ponds, and reservoirs.

Moreover, the growing use of pond liners in waste management, salt farming, water management, coal ash containment, and mining are expected to steer the expansion of pond liners industry during the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, oscillations in the raw material costs will hamper the expansion of the market over the forecast period. In addition to this, the easy availability of substitute products like geosynthetic clay liner & landfills is predicted to further condense the growth of the market during the forecast timeline. However, the production of eco-friendly pond liners will offer new growth avenues to the market players and will help in minimizing the negative repercussions on the market growth over 2019-2027.

Potable water to lead the end-use industry segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the escalating need for potable water with a growing global population. Moreover, escalating demand for potable water in farming & irrigation will further steer the segmental growth.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) to dominate the raw material segment in terms of value

The segmental growth during the forecast period is attributed to the massive use of PVC sheets in pond liners as a result of its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, waterproofing ability, and easy availability. Apart from this, these products have the ability to adapt to the pond shape and hence have gained immense popularity across the globe.

Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR over the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific zone is set to record the highest growth rate of more than 9% during the timespan from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market in the region is due to the launching of new technologies along with an increase in the number of construction activities in the region. Apart from this, rapid urbanization and rapidly altering trends in the building & construction sector will impel the demand for pond liners in the Asia Pacific. In addition to this, the need for conserving water to fulfill the need for water in the densely populated economies like India and China will further boost the regional market growth trends.

Some of the major players in the business include Officine Maccaferri, Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad,AGRU, HiTech Rubber, Carlisle, Emmbi Industries Limited, Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile, PLASTICA KRITIS SA, Huadun Snowflake, NAUE, Firestone, GSE Environmental LLC, Reef Industries Inc., BTL Liners, HongXiang New Geo-Material Co. Ltd, Isan Exim Plastomech Private Limited, JUTA, Mono Industries, and Seaman Corporation.

This report segments the Pond Liners market as follows:

Pond Liners Market: By Raw Material Analysis

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyester, Polyurea

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyethylene

Butyl Rubber

Pond Liners Market: By Density of Material Analysis

LLDPE

HDPE

LDPE

Pond Liners Market: By Service Analysis

Consulting Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Deployment & Integration Services

Pond Liners Market: By Manufacturing Method Analysis

Extrusion

Calendering

Pond Liners Market: By End-Use Industry Analysis

Portable Water

Oil Spill Containment

Floating Baffles

Pond Liners Market: By Application Analysis

Waste Management

Salt Farming

Water Management

Coal Ash Containment

Mining

Tunnel Liners

Pond Liners Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

