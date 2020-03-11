Cosmetics OEM ODM Market Size, Demand and Growth Forecasts 2025

Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and techniques.

The Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market was valued at USD 49.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 72.27 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2019 to 2026

Report includes top leading companies COSMAX, Intercos, kolmar korea, Nihon Kolmar, Cosmo Beauty, Nox Bellow Cosmetics, Toyo Beauty, PICASO Cosmetic, Cosmecca, Chromavis S.p.A, BioTruly, Ancorotti Cosmetics, Opal Cosmetics, Ya Pure Cosmetics, Bawei Bio-Technology, Ridgepole, B.Kolor, Life-Beauty, ESTATE CHEMICAL, Foshan wanying cosmetics, ANTE ( Suzhou) cosmetics, Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics, Zhen Chen Cosmetics, Easycare Group, Shanghai Premium Bio-Cosmetic, Homar, Francia Cosmetics

Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market, By Type

OEM

ODM

Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market, By Application

Skincare

Makeup

Haircare

Other

Market Insights

In cosmetic Industry, OEM literally means Original Equipment Manufacturer, which means the OEM owns the creation and formulation of a particular product. It is also terms are private label where the OEM is the original manufacturer of the given product. Alternatively, ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) companies create the overall design and specifications of a products which are sold by the cosmetic companies under their names. The companies who have limited resources in building and creating products, ODM companies turn their concepts and formulation into concrete and tangible cosmetic products. In this approach, the ODM companies take care of the R&D, product concepts, testing and manufacturing. In a nutshell, a cosmetic OEM is the provider of formulations and specs, while the ODM’s concept is the reverse of this

The segment of OEM holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 80%. As of 2018, demand for a cosmetics OEM/ODM for a skincare and makeup have a fast demanding global, with a 53% and 8% market share respectively in 2018

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Proliferation of modern teaching methodologies. Also, increasing number of strategic alliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cosmetics OEM/ODM market as well

