Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Size, Share, Rising Trends, New Technologies and Growing opportunities

According to the report, the global Corporate E-learning Content Development market was valued at approximately USD 11,631 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 26,198 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 12.2% between 2019 and 2025.

E-learning content development encompasses the creation of interactive content that is delivered via different electronic media or online. E-learning content can also be accessed on YouTube through the use of the web.

Need for developing effective customer relationships & retaining customers to drive the market trends

Firms are focusing on consumer satisfaction to enhance their sales and thereby expand their business. Moreover, corporate e-learning content development will also help the organizations in promoting their products & services online and improve the image of the company’s brand in the business. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to drive the growth of the corporate e-learning content development industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, salespersons of the firms can access online training modules and acquire knowledge of the product. This can help the person develop effective soft skills and help them proficiently resolve customer queries through eLearning. In addition to this, corporate eLearning can assist the firms in expanding their consumer base. This, in turn, is expected to favorably influence the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, in the conventional instructor-led training system, firms spend huge amount of money on traveling & accommodation expenses of instructors. This incurs huge corporate expenditure for the firm. However, online training minimizes the traveling & boarding costs for the firm and this aspect is likely to steer the market growth as it proves more feasible or beneficial for the firm. Additionally, eLearning provides repeated use of training modules with incurrence of low maintenance charges, thereby cutting down trainer charges & costs of instruction time. However, high dependence of eLearning software on internet browser-based applications can hinder the market surge over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, gamification in eLearning can create new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Allen Communication Learning Services, CCS Education, CGS City & Guilds, Kineo CommLab India, CrossKnowledge Designing Digitally, Inc., DuPont Sustainable Solutions, Eduriser EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Eiffel Corp, G-Cube, GP Strategies Corporation, Learning Pool, LEO Learning, NIIT Limited, Obsidian Learning, PulseLearning, SweetRush Inc, and Tata Interactive Systems among others.

Instruction-Led Training to dominate the product segment by 2025 in terms of earnings

The instruction-led training segment is predicted to register lucrative growth over the forecast timeline owing to the massive use of these instruction-led training activities carried out by the firms. In addition to this, the training helps in delivering content directly to learners with instructor’s aid. Apart from this, the instruction-led training is adaptable and involved 2-way learning as well as social interaction between learner & trainer.

Cloud-based segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The segment is set to register the highest growth rate of over 12% during the timespan from 2019 to 2025. The segmental growth is credited to reduced initial set up costs, easy access, high computing speed, and enhanced data security.

North America to account for a major market revenue share by 2025

The regional market growth over the forecast period is due to the rise in the acceptance of e-learning tools like video & gamification and cloud-based learning management systems by the corporates primarily in countries like the U.S.

This report segments the Corporate E-learning Content Development market as follows:

Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Game-Based Training

Instruction-Led Training

Text-Based Training

Others

Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Web-Based Learning

Virtual Classroom

Learning Management System

Learning Content Management System

Mobile E-Learning

Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market: By Deployment Type Segment Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

