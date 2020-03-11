EV Traction Motor Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as aleo SA, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Zytek Group Limited and Others

The EV Traction Motor Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by motor type, and vehicle type, and geography. The global EV traction motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EV traction motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key EV traction motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Avid Technology Limited, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Zytek Group Limited

The mounting preference of the masses towards emission-free vehicles has increased the sales of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), which is boosting the EV traction motor market. Similarly, the stringent environmental regulation, as well as emission norms to safeguard environmental sustainability, are the factors for the growth in the demand for EV traction motor market in the forecast period.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the EV Traction Motor market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

The rising demand for Energy-Efficient Motors and growing investments in the railway sector are the major drivers for the growth of the EV traction motor market. The increasing focus on electric vehicles is creating opportunities for the EV traction motor market in the coming years.

The report analyzes factors affecting EV traction motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology EV Traction Motor Market Landscape EV Traction Motor Market – Key Market Dynamics EV Traction Motor Market – Global Market Analysis EV Traction Motor Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type EV Traction Motor Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application EV Traction Motor Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound EV Traction Motor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape EV Traction Motor Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

