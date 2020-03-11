Explosion Proof Lighting Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

(11 March 2020) The explosion proof lighting adoption by the oil & gas sector is expected to drive positive growth in market.

Latest market study on “Explosion proof lighting Market to 2027 by Light Type (LED Light, Fluorescent Light, Incandescent Light, and HID Light); Type (Fixed Lighting, Mobile Lighting, Small & Portable Lighting); and Application (Chemical, Marine, Power Plants, Airport, Military Bases, Mining, Oil & Gas, Laboratories, Transportation Facilities, Food & Beverage, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the explosion proof lighting market is estimated to reach US$ 606.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 250.1 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The explosion proof lighting plays a crucial role in the oil & gas industry. The US has a huge network of oil rigs in the North American continent as well as globally. This fact has helped propel the market over the years. The processing facilities of oil & gas are unsafe owing to the presence of hazardous compounds during the operations. The explosion proof lighting systems are deployed for preventing the ignition of spark from the electrical equipment.

Further, the usage of LED technology in the oil & gas refineries has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable work environments. The existence of dangerous compounds in the facilities of oil and gas denotes several safety challenges for the workers. For instance, the hydrocarbon processing including ethane, fossil fuels, methane and propane, is a critical process that needs to be carried out under stable atmospheres. However, the processing plants of oil and gas are far from stable pertained to the exposure to hazardous and flammable compounds.

Regardless of the current high price of oil as well as lower budgets, regulations regarding safety in the oil & gas industry environment are becoming more stringent. The oil & gas industry has a highly flammable and explosive atmosphere; explosion proof lighting is extensively used in petroleum processing, gas stations or storage among others. Lighting fixtures used in oil & gas plants such as emergency light, flashlight, high-bay, or even street light must be approved with explosion-proof certification. Moreover, the oil & gas industry, operating conditions are a constant challenge. Replacing a single luminaire can be expensive and probably even dangerous. Thus, the installation of safe, efficient, as well as, cost-effective lighting is vital in these environments. Also, another important factor for the dominance of the oil & gas sector is the cost of explosion proof lights used in this industry. The explosion proof lights used in the oil & gas industry is comparatively expensive, which is further increasing the market share of oil & gas.

The key companies operating in the field of explosion proof lighting market that are profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Airfal International, Alfred Pracht Lichttechnik Gmbh, Atomsvet LLC, Cortem S.P.A., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Glamox, and seventeen others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global explosion proof lighting market as follows:

