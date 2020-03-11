Wood Coatings Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – BASF SE, Dow Chemical Group, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

The Wood Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The major key players covered in this report:

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., DSM, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Group, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Taiho, China Paint, etc.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Wood Coatings Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841891/global-wood-coatings-market-study-report-2014-2025/inquiry?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Market Insight:

Paints & Coatings market is estimated at over 47 million tons in 2017 with Asia-Pacific leading the global demand with 48% consumption. China alone accounts for one-third of the global paints & coatings demand. Other important regions include North America and Western Europe accounting for 33% of the global demand. The Asia Pacific will remain the leading consumer of paints & coatings during the forecast period and will further increase its global dominance. Decorative coatings account for a major share with 45% global consumption followed by industrial & protective coating. In terms of base material used, water-based coatings dominate the paints & coatings market with 51% global consumption. Solvent-based coatings are also a major part of the paints & coatings industry accounting for around 45% of the global paints & coatings market. Powder-based and other types constitute 4% of the global market. In forecast period, the solvent-based coatings are expected to grow at a slower rate on account of strict environmental regulations regarding emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) in developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, water and powder-based paints & coatings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% during the forecast period globally.

Paints and Coatings are manufactured using raw materials such as polymer resins, pigments & fillers, additives and solvents. In terms of the raw material type required, resins account for around 45% followed by pigments and fillers with 30% of the global paints and coatings demand. Resins used for the production of paints and coatings are acrylic, urethane, alkyd and epoxy which acts as a binder in the paints industry. Solvent comprises around 20% and constitutes alcohols, esters, ketones, glycols and glycol ethers. Oxygenated solvents have higher demand in paints and coatings formulations with more than 50% demand in paints and coatings products. Sub segments of additives used in paints & coatings include rheology modifiers, surfactants, biocides, foam control and others.

Major types of paints and coatings included the Prismane Consulting’s Global Paints & Coatings 2019 World Analysis are decorative coatings, industrial coatings, marine coatings, polyurethane coatings, powder coatings, wood coating, optical coating and textile coatings. Protective coatings are used in diverse industrial markets to protect metal, concrete structures, surfaces from tough environmental conditions and exposure to other chemicals including acids, alkalis, and solvents. The primary function of these coatings is to protect the substrate against corrosion and erosion. Besides this, some of the coatings also offer excellent aesthetic appearance to the substrates. Thermal insulation coatings have been growing at a faster pace and are applied to different surfaces to form a protective finishing and provide resistance to heat. It has low conductivity towards heat which reduces heat loss in various equipment’s, thus improving their performance. Developments in manufacturing, automobile, industrial sectors and nanotechnology are expected to influence the market positively. Moreover, an increase in demand from aerospace, defence, marine and transportation sector will also support the growth of paints & coatings. Increasing production of automobiles in the Asia-Pacific region has driven the overall paints and coating market in the region.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841891/global-wood-coatings-market-study-report-2014-2025/discount?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Regions covered By Wood Coatings Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Wood Coatings market”:

How big is the Wood Coatings market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Historical and future price trends for Wood Coatings.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841891/global-wood-coatings-market-study-report-2014-2025?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]