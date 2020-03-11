BusinessHealthcare
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Set to Expand at an Exponential CAGR of +52% during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 | Next IT Corp., General Vision, Google, NVIDIA Corporation
Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market 2020, presents a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry globally, providing a basic overview of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market on a global and regional level.
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market.
The leading players of the worldwide Healthcare Artificial Intelligence industry include:
Next IT Corp., General Vision, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Stryker, Microsoft Corporation, CloudMedx Inc.
Key findings in the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market in healthcare study:
- Big Data & AI in Healthcare
- Artificial intelligence services to post fastest growth
- Natural Learning Process (NLP) technology to grow at highest CAGR
- Hospital and diagnostic centers to witness largest demand through 2027
EMR Software market is segmented into the following types:
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market is classified into Technology:
- Natural Language Processing
- Context Aware Processing
- Machine Learning
- Querying Method
Various applications of Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market is classified into Various applications are:
- Medical Imaging And Diagnosis
- Patient Data And Risk Analytics
- Hospital Workflow Management
- Drug Discovery
- Patient Management
- Precision Medicine
- Other Applications
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
What to expect from the upcoming ‘Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market’ analysis:
- Current and future of global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds the highest CAGR in the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
- Key drivers influencing the market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels, and distributors.
- In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including source, types, application, and geographical regions.
Who should buy this report?
The report is specially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Market Share by Manufacturers
- Market Size by Type
- Market Size by Application
- Production by Regions
- Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Consumption by Regions
- Company Profiles
- Market Forecast
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
- Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
- Key Findings
- Appendix
