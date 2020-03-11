Epoxy Adhesives market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

This market study describes the global Epoxy Adhesives market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Types included in the report are one component, two-component and others. The market is segmented mainly according to end-use applications such as automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, marine, construction, energy & power, and others. Epoxy Adhesives Market data in terms of volume and value for each application at regional and country levels will be provided.

Companies Covered-

Henkel, Huntsman Corporation, 3M, Ashland, SIKA, Laticrete, DowDuPont, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tol Works, Rosco Laboratories, Permabond, Other Manufacturers.

Executive Summary:

Adhesives & Sealants market is estimated to be over 60 Billion USD with Industrial & Construction sector accounting for major share. Adhesives account for 90% of the global market while sealants making up the balance. Industrial adhesives and sealant market is estimated over 34 Billion USD while construction sector accounts over 22 Billion USD.

According to Prismane Consulting Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI) calculations, Adhesives & Sealants market is highly fragmented. The top 100 global manufacturers of synthetic specialty adhesives and sealants have significant sales volume. Amongst these 100 players, the top 5 players account for a whooping share of more than 30% or almost one third of the total market. All other players other than the top 100 account for a marginal share. Major players in adhesives and sealant industry are Henkel, Sika, Bostik and H.B. Fuller, 3M, DowDuPont and Royal. Henkel markets its adhesives and sealants with brand name LOCTITE and has variety of adhesives and sealants in its portfolio. Henkel accounts for more than 20% of global adhesives and sealants market. In terms of product development and sales, companies are investing in R&D, brand building, and consumer relations to support their competitive position.

Polymer dispersion adhesives account for the largest market share in the global adhesives consumption owing to their pricing and versatility. There has been a decline in the solvent based adhesives in the developed economies due to regulations on Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emissions. Polyurethane and silicone based sealants together account for more than 50 per cent of total sealants demand.

The Epoxy Adhesives market Report delivers:

One main report published in Aug, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp.

