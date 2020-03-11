Vinyl Surface Coatings market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

This market study describes the global Vinyl Surface Coatings market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Types included in the report are one component, two-component and others. The market is segmented mainly according to end-use applications such as automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, marine, construction, energy & power, and others. Vinyl Surface Coatings Market data in terms of volume and value for each application at regional and country levels will be provided.

Ask for a sample copy before purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841890/global-vinyl-surface-coatings-market-study-2014-2025/inquiry?Mode=RK47

(Available discount of 35%):

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Vinyl Surface Coatings market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Historical and future price trends for Vinyl Surface Coatings

Companies Covered-

Arkema Inc., Hexion Inc., Gellner Industries LLC, Caplugs, APV Engineered Coatings, Key Resins Co.

Executive Summary:

Paints & Coatings market is estimated over 47 million tons in 2017 with Asia-Pacific leading the global demand with 48% consumption. China alone accounts for one-third of the global paints & coatings demand. Other important regions include North America and Western Europe accounting for 33% of the global demand. Asia pacific will remain the leading consumer of paints & coatings during forecast period and will further increase its global dominance. Decorative coatings account for a major share with 45% global consumption followed by industrial & protective coating. In terms of base material used, water based coatings dominate the paints & coatings market with 51% global consumption. Solvent based coatings are also major part of paints & coatings industry accounting for around 45% of the global paints & coatings market. Powder based and other types constitute 4% of the global market. In forecast period, the solvent based coatings are expected to grow at a slower rate on account of strict environmental regulations regarding emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand water and powder based paints & coatings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% during the forecast period globally.

This report has been prepared focusing Vinyl Surface Coatings and covers worldwide view of Vinyl Surface Coatings, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

Available discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841890/global-vinyl-surface-coatings-market-study-2014-2025/discount?Mode=RK47

The Vinyl Surface Coatings market Report delivers:

One main report published in Aug, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp. The reports are distributed as electronic copies in PDF and Excel.

There is also an option of two interim forecast updates, published in June and December. These together with the main reports, these short update reports allow the key forecast data and assumptions – in particular the price forecast – to be updated every quarter. Distributed electronically via PDF and Excel. Ask for the cost of the update at [email protected]

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

For any query contact our industry experts at:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]