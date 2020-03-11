Melamine Formaldehyde Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2019 to 2025

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Melamine Formaldehyde’s market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications.

Companies Covered-

Qatar Melamine Co., INEOS Melamine GmbH, Hexza Corporation Berhad, BASF SE, Chemplastic SpA, Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A and Others.

Melamine is almost exclusively used in the manufacture of melamine-based thermosetting resins. . Melamine resins are produced by the condensation polymerization reaction of melamine with formaldehyde to yield melamine-formaldehyde resins. Wood products sector which include laminates and wood adhesives account for a share of more than 70% of the total global melamine consumption as of 2017.

Historically the capacity utilization had witnessed a decline in 2008 – 2009 following onset of global economic recessionary trend which caused a slowdown in the construction and automotive sector. It was estimated that the global demand during the period declined by around 12% with all major regions witnessing a decline. The market bounced back in 2010 on the back of recovery in the major economies and developments in Asia-Pacific.

Historically, Western Europe was largest melamine formaldehyde market but has lost its market share to China, which is now the biggest market globally accounting for almost 45% of the global demand. China is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period while other countries in Asia-Pacific will are estimated to grow between 2% to 3% annually. Overall global melamine formaldehyde demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to 3% depending on the overall economic performance of major countries.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Melamine Formaldehydes production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Melamine Formaldehydes Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Melamine Formaldehydes industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Melamine Formaldehydes market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Melamine Formaldehydes market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Melamine Formaldehydes market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2024 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Melamine Formaldehydes market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Melamine Formaldehydes Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Melamine Formaldehydes market covering all important parameters.

Key Stakeholders for the Melamine Formaldehydes Market report:

The overview of the Melamine Formaldehydes Market report and a brief TOC is as below:

1. Introduction

2. Study Coverage & Research Methodology

3. Manufacturing Process & Technology

4. Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025)

5. Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast)

5.1. Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

5.2. Demand-Supply Analysis By Region/Country (2014-2025)

5.2.1. Global

5.2.2. Western Europe

5.2.3. Central & Eastern Europe

5.2.4. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5. Central & South America

5.2.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Supplier Profile

7. Market Overview

8. Macro-Economic Outlook

9. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

– Data source used for the Melamine Formaldehydes Market research are:

Primary Sources

1.In-depth Interview with market related players, such as:

Manufactures;

Distributors;

End-users;

Suppliers;

Experts

2.Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

The Melamine Formaldehydes market Report delivers:

One main report published in March, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp. The reports are distributed as electronic copies in PDF and Excel.

There is also an option of two interim forecast updates, published in June and December. These together with the main reports, these short update reports allow the key forecast data and assumptions – in particular the price forecast – to be updated every quarter. Distributed electronically via PDF and Excel.

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

