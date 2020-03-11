Cargo Shipping Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2019 to 2025; A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CMA-CGM SA, Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

The global Cargo Shipping Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Cargo Shipping Market:

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CMA-CGM SA, Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, DHL Global Forwarding, China Cosco Holdings Company Limited, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ceva Logistics, EVERGREEN MARINE CORP and Others….

A cargo ship or freighter ship is a merchant ship that carries cargo, goods, and materials from one port to another. Thousands of cargo carriers ply the world’s seas and oceans each year, handling the bulk of international trade.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Container Cargo

General Cargo

Bulk Cargo

Other

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into:

Oil

Ores

Food

Manufacturing

Electrical & electronics

Other

Regions covered By Cargo Shipping Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

