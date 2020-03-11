Residential Portable Petrol Generator Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Honda Power, Generac, Techtronic Industries, Kohler

The residential portable petrol generator market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial by end-users. The residential end-user segment led the market in 2018. Residential portable petrol generators are mainly used to drive small and medium-sized loads, including household equipment and industrial machinery such as air compressors, drills, vibrators, and agricultural applications.

The residential portable petrol generator market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The major manufacturers included in this report are

Briggs & Stratton, Honda Power, Generac, Techtronic Industries, Kohler, Yamaha, Champion, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell International, Mi-T-M, Multiquip, Winco, and HGI.

An increasing number of meteorological and non-weather related (ageing grid) power outages are causing problems for small and medium scale businesses, which are considered to be the main drivers for the residential portable petrol generator industry. Residential Portable Petrol Generator refers to petrol generators that are portable and widely used for residential, most of which have a power of 2–12 kW.

Briggs and Stratton and Honda Power are market leaders and have captured about 37% of the entire market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies, such as collaboration, acquisitions and capitalizing on untapped opportunities in emerging economies of India and the United States, to maintain market penetration worldwide. Some of the major players in this market include Briggs & Stratton, Honda Power, Generac, Techtronic Industries, Kohler, Yamaha, Champion, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell International, Mi-T-M, Multiquip, Winco, and HGI.

The entire market is growing rapidly due to the convenience of residential portable petrol. The product is mainly used in the family. Because it is very heavy and not easy to use, it is popular in the US. Although local enterprises are occupied most of the market, foreign manufacturers such as Honda and Yamaha also play an important role in the market. Honda and Yamaha have built their production base in the US so that they can capture the market more easily.

In addition, to meet domestic demand, manufacturers in the US also sell a lot in the overseas market. Export is about five times as import. It may be indicated that exports will continue to grow over the next five years.

The Residential portable petrol generator market can be segmented on the basis of product types and it can be divided into sub-types, major applications, and third party usage areas and important regions.

On The basis Of Types, the Global Residential portable petrol generator Market is segmented as follows

Below 4KW

4-8KW

Above 8KW

On The basis Of Application, the Global Residential portable petrol generator Market is segmented as follows

Household appliances

Garage Door

Garden machinery

Regions covered By Residential portable petrol generator Market Report 2019 to 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

