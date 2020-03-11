BusinessIndustryInternational
High-Pressure Pump Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Andritz, Sulzer, Comet, WAGNER
A collective analysis of the ‘High-Pressure Pump Market’ by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a complete study based on current trends that affect this vertical as a whole across geography. Important information related to market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in research to develop predictive predictions. In addition, this research provides a detailed competitive analysis, focusing on the business approach, emphasizing the expansion strategies accepted by market majors.
According to this study, over the next five years, the high-pressure pump market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, with the global market size reaching the US $ 3210 million by 2024, US $ 2620 million in 2019.
The major regions producing high-pressure pumps are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W / O China) and China, with a total output of over 90%. Europe is the largest production region (production share of 41.49% in 2015), followed by North America.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers in North America and Europe are leading in the international market for high-pressure pumps. China’s manufacturers are immature in technology. China has a big place in the market, as well as a big difference between international brands and local brands on price.
High-pressure pump product demand also has a certain place in the market, but basically showing a lack of high-end products, low-end products, more capacity, and imports of high-end products to seize the market share of a large market Demand is serves, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity.
Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about the sector, as the global recovery trend is evident; In the future still, more new investments will enter the region.
The major manufacturers included in this report are
Interpump Group, KAMAT, Flowserve, Grundfos, Danfoss, URACA, GEA, Andritz, Sulzer, Comet, WAGNER, LEWA, HAWK, Speck, BARTHOD POMPES, Cat Pumps, Thompson Pump, and UDOR.
The High-Pressure Pump market can be segmented on the basis of product types and it can be divided into sub-types, major application and third party usage area and important regions.
On The basis Of Types, the Global High-Pressure Pump Market is segmented as follows
High Pressure Plunger Pumps
High Pressure Piston Pumps
Others
On The basis Of Application, the Global High-Pressure Pump Market is segmented as follows
Water Affairs
Energy & Chemical
Construction
Other
Regions covered By High-Pressure Pump Market Report 2019 to 2024:
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Significant Features those are under offering and Key Highlights of the Reports
Thorough Summary of High-Pressure Pump Market
Fluctuations in the industry’s High-Pressure Pump market increases
In-depth market separation by type, application etc.
Historical, present and predictable High-Pressure Pump market size in terms of capacity and worth
Contemporary industry trends and expansion
Competitive scenery of High-Pressure Pump market
Strategies for key players and product offerings
Possible and niche sections or areas replicating potential progress.
