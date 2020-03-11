Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM

The research report of Global “Automotive Automatic Transmission Market” 2019 provides 2024 information about market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast. This report also includes a comprehensive and comprehensive study of automotive automatic transmission influencing the market development. This report is a thorough quantitative analysis of the Automotive Automatic Transmission industry and provides data to formulate a strategy to enhance market growth and effectiveness.

The automotive automatic transmission market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

An automotive automatic transmission is a device that attaches to the rear of the engine and sends power from the engine to the drive wheels. An automobile engine operates in a fixed RPM (revolutions per minute) range at its best and it is the transmission’s job to ensure that power is delivered to the wheels while keeping the engine within that range. It does this through various gear combinations.

The degree of concentration of the automotive automatic transmission market is high with the top 10 manufacturers having more than 70% market share. The major players in this market are AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, etc., some of which are also automobile manufacturers.

China is the largest consumer of automotive automatic transmissions and is expected to maintain high growth rates during the next five years due to strong growth in the automotive industry. China has seen a large share of the production and consumption of automotive automatic transmissions in the Asia Pacific region.

The import and export business is not frequent in this industry. The main reason for this is that many international manufacturers build their factories through investments or investments in target markets. In addition, several major players have built plants in developing countries such as China, India, and Thailand.

In the automotive automatic transmission market, DCT will occupy more and more markets, while AMTs may gradually disassemble. CVTs are commonly applied in Japan and Korea and are not popular in other regions. AT can have a slow growth rate. Today, 6-speed and 8-speed automatic transmissions are becoming more and more popular, and 10-speed automatic transmissions are also introduced, with future, high-speed automatic transmissions expected.

The major manufacturers included in this report are

AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM, Ford, Getrag, Allison Transmission, SAIC, Chongqing Tsingshan, Eaton Corporation, Fast.

The Automotive Automatic Transmission market can be segmented on the basis of product types and it can be divided into sub-types, major application, and third party usage area and important regions.

On The basis Of Types, the Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market is segmented as follows

AMT

AT

DCT

CVT

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market is segmented as follows

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicles

Regions covered By Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Report 2019 to 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features those are under offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

Thorough Summary of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market

Fluctuations in the industry’s Automotive Automatic Transmission market increases

In-depth market separation by type, application etc.

Historical, present and predictable Automotive Automatic Transmission market size in terms of capacity and worth

Contemporary industry trends and expansion

Competitive scenery of Automotive Automatic Transmission market

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Possible and niche sections or areas replicating potential progress.

