Drinking Fountains Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Oasis, Clover, Aqua Clara

Globally, the market for drinking fountains (water dispensers) industry is less concentrated as the technology for manufacturing drinking fountains (water dispensers) is relatively mature compared to some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, such as Midea, Angel, Qinyuan, etc. are famous for their amazing performance of beverage fountains (water dispensers) and related services. At the same time, China occupied an 81.98% production market share in 2015, notable in the global drinking fountains (water dispenser) industry due to their market share and low cost of raw materials and labour.

The amount of drinking fountain (water dispenser) consumption is related to downstream industries and the global economy. Since there will always be some uncertainty in the global economy in the coming years, the growth rate of the drinking fountains (water dispenser) industry may not grow at such a rapid pace. But it has been speculated with certainty that the market for drinking fountains (water dispensers) is still promising.

The average price of the product has declined over the past few years due to technology development; the average price will maintain the trend in some future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and reducing raw material costs.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and some components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. Raw material costs have a significant impact on the level of spending. If raw material prices and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot increase those prices to customers, then their operations and financial condition will suffer.

Although the competition in the market of drinking fountains (water dispensers) is global, there are many enterprises that can reap considerable benefits for the manufacture and marketing of drinking fountains (water dispensers) and this is why there is a belief that enterprises will also enter in it. But it is suggested that enterprises that plan to enter this industry have a careful analysis of this market and its own advantages or disadvantages.

The major manufacturers included in this report are

Culligan, Primo, Oasis, Clover, Aqua Clara, Champ, Waterlogic, Honeywell, Whirlpool, Avalon, Newair, Ebac, Edgar, Cosmetal, Ragalta, Aquaid, Midea, Angel, Qinyuan, Haier, Lamo.

The Drinking Fountains market can be segmented on the basis of product types and it can be divided into sub-types, major application and third party usage area and important regions.

On The basis Of Types, the Global Drinking Fountains Market is segmented as follows

BWC

POU

On The basis Of Application, the Global Drinking Fountains Market is segmented as follows

Commercial

Household

Regions covered By Drinking Fountains Market Report 2019 to 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

