Garment Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – PT Dan Liris, Pt. Multi Garmenjaya, Busana Apparel

A garment is any article of clothing; it is made of all kinds of fibres and cloth worn on the body.

Indonesia’s population ranks fourth in the world, the most populous country and the largest economy in ASEAN.

Indonesia has more than 3,000 apparel factories above the specified size, mainly producing shirts, cotton T-shirts, corsets, underwear, coats, sports shirts, and trousers. Most products from brands such as Marks and Spencer, Mango, and Zara are manufactured there.

Textile and garment enterprises are mainly distributed in countries such as Bandung, West Java, and in areas near Jakarta with investors from Taiwan and Hong Kong. Bandung is the most developed city in the garment industry in Indonesia. As per the incomplete estimates, Bandung accounts for more than 40% of the annual production value of clothing in the country. In recent years, the cost of manpower increased, leading to the transfer of a large-scale textile factory in West Java to areas such as Yogyakarta and Central Java.

The major manufacturers included in this report are

Sritex, Argo Manunggal Group, PT Dan Liris, Pt. Multi Garmenjaya, Busana Apparel.

The Garment market can be segmented on the basis of product types and it can be divided into sub-types, major application and third party usage area and important regions.

On The basis Of Types, the Global Garment Market is segmented as follows

upper body

lower body

On The basis Of Application, the Global Garment Market is segmented as follows

Blouses and shirt-blouses

Jackets and blazers

Jerseys and pullovers

Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles

Skirts and divided skirts

Sarongs

Bib and Brace overalls

Regions covered By Garment Market Report 2019 to 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

