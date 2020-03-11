Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2024

The report “Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market” will be useful to get a stronger and effective Business Outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies and clients operating in several regions. The Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market will register a 10.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach US$ 535 million by 2024, from US$ 355.7 million in 2019.

Qinetiq, Omnisens, Halliburton, GE(Baker Hughes), Future Fibre, Schlumberger, Fotech, Northrop Grumman, Silixa, OFS, Ziebel, Synet Optics, CPC, Others….

Rayleigh scattering based Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) systems use fiber optic cables to provide distributed strain sensing. In DAS, the optical fiber cable becomes the sensing element and measurements are made, and in part processed, using an attached optoelectronic device.

Single mode fiber-based DAS

Multimode fiber-based DAS

Other

Oil & Gas

Utility

Military

Infrastructure

Others

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

