Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2019 to 2024

The report “Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” will be useful to get a stronger and effective Business Outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies and clients operating in several regions. The Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach US$ 120.1 million by 2024, from US$ 118.4 million in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market:

Celanese, Hubei Jusheng, Shell Chemicals, Arkema, Solvay (Rhodia), DowDuPont, Japan Refine, Monument Chemical, Weifang Yihua, Mitsui Chemicals, Others….

Methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC), an organic chemical compound, is a liquid derivative of acetone with a pungent alcohol odor. It has limited solubility in water, but is miscible with most organic solvents. The main uses of MIBC are as a frother in mineral flotation and in the production of lubricant oil additives.

Frothing, also known as froth flotation, is the process of selectively separating hydrophobic valuable minerals from hydrophilic waste gangue. In its simplest form, froth flotation is a method whereby minerals can be “skimmed” from the surface of “slurry” that is “foamed” with the assistance of specific chemicals, water and air bubbles.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

98.0% Type

98.5% Type

99.0% Type

99.5% Type

Other

The market segmented on The basis Of Applications are:

Lube oils & Hydraulic fluids

Mining

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regions covered By Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Report 2019 To 2024 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

