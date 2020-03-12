Blockchain Technology Market was estimated to be US$ 5.75 Bn in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 28.68% over the Forecast Period ; says Absolute Markets Insights

Blockchain technology, developed by an individual/a group of people that goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, has taken the world by storm. It was invented in 2008 to keep track of the transactions of the popular cryptocurrency called bitcoin. Ever since its arrival, the banking and financial services industry (BFSI) has invested heavily in blockchain technology to incorporate a digital, tamperproof ledger for keeping track of the financial transactions. The solving of the double-spending problem that was prevalent in digital currencies was achieved by bitcoin, owing to blockchain technology. Smart contracts contain pre-set conditions that trigger certain actions. Simply put, smart contracts are automated by certain rules that have been verified and agreed upon by the stakeholders. Blockchain technology has increased the adoption of smart contracts. For example, a financial loan based that is governed by a smart contract will transfer the ownership of the collateral to the lender in case the loan has defaulted. The decentralized nature of blockchain ensures that additional verification isn’t required by a government authority. Blockchains, in nature, can’t be tampered with, which ensures higher transparency among the stakeholders. The technology can also help in reducing the instances of contract by default. The adoption of smart contracts is in turn leading to the growth of the global blockchain technology market.

Industries are embracing blockchain technology with glee. Large conglomerates are spending millions in dollars in blockchain research. Banks and Insurance companies, in particular, are collaborating with key market players to increase the ease of customer verification. For example, the banking consortium in UAE, which consists of six leading banks in the region, has announced its partnership with blockchain applications and platform providers, Nordbloc. Furthermore, companies and government agencies in the healthcare industry are experimenting with blockchain to reduce the risk of pharmaceutical fraud. Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE, for instance, came up with a blockchain platform to capture data related to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. The government believes that blockchain technology will reduce the cases of drug abuse since tamper-proof prescriptions can be produced. The global blockchain technology market is expected to see higher growth in the APAC and MEA region due to increasing government investments in these regions to ensure compliance.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of blockchain technology market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Payments and transactions tracking segment is expected to account for the highest market share in 2018. Increasing investments by government bodies to reduce payment fraud and embezzlement of money is one of the major factors for the same

The highest growth during the forecast years is expected from the healthcare sector, primarily due to the increasing demand for bringing down the cases of healthcare insurance related frauds and drug abuse.

North American dominated the blockchain technology market in 2018. This can be attributed to the rapid implementation of blockchain technologies in developed countries like the United States and Canada.

The major participants in the blockchain technology market include Altoros, BigchainDB GmbH, Blockchain Intelligence Group, IBM Corporation Blockchangers, Microsoft, Ripple, ChromaWay AB and Interbit, Intellectsoft US, amongst others.

Blockchain Technology Market:

By Offering Solutions Services

By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Applications Payment and Transaction Smart Contract and Documentation Digital Identity Digital Asset Exchange Others

By Industry Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Education Healthcare Government Energy and Utilities IT and Telecommunication Media and Entertainment Food and Agriculture Real Estate Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

