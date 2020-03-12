Energy Harvesting Systems Market is projected to grow at 19.2% CAGR during The Forecast Period due to Rising Demand for Safe and Uninterrupted Power in Various Industries, Says Absolute Markets Insights

The growth of the global energy harvesting systems (EHS) market is largely due to the increasing adoption of energy harvesting systems in remote locations to avoid power interruptions and to improve the reliability of an electronic system or to complement the primary source of electronic circuits. Energy harvesting systems utilize atmospheric residual energy to generate or convert it into a usable form of energy. The conversion process is complex and requires an effective device and components to harvest energy efficiently. Such energy harvesting devices, however, provide a reliable alternative to residual energy power generation, thus neutralizing the cost pressure generated by high cost of these devices.

Energy harvesting does not require electricity from outside to charge the battery. Therefore, the system does not need to be operated externally either by cables or portable batteries, thereby reducing the maintenance costs or saving the overall operating costs. companies are working to develop the energy harvesting technology in order to reduce the device costs and save electricity. Therefore, the high demand for these systems is driving the growth of energy harvesting systems market. Energy extraction systems capture and consume by-product energy as and when it becomes available, then save and supply energy over a time in a form that can be used later, for example, in the operation of a microprocessor within its limits. Medical equipment, consumer devices, vehicles and energy harvesting systems may also be used for low-voltage and low-performance applications such as portable or mobile devices.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of energy harvesting systems market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global energy harvesting systems market is expected to reach US$ 14,652.0 Mn by 2027

The factors driving the EHS market are the increasing demand for safe, power efficient and durable systems that require minimal or no maintenance. Extensive automation, implementation of internet of things (IoT) devices and growing adoption of wireless sensor network equipped with energy harvesting systems will also contribute to energy harvesting systems market growth over the forecast period.

North America and Europe are collectively expected to dominate the global energy harvesting system market in terms of revenue due to the presence of prominent manufacturers and initiatives set by governments in these regions to increase the adoption of clean energy sources. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific regions are projected to expand at a consistent growth rate, over the forecast period mainly due to improving technologies related to energy harvesting systems.

The major market participants include ABB, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Arveni, Bionic Power Inc., Convergence Wireless, Cymbet Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean GmbH, Fujitsu, Greenpeak Technologies B.V., greenTEG AG, General Electric (Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Kinergizer, Linear Technology, LORD MicroStrain, Microchip Technology Inc., O-Flexx Technologies GmbH, Piezo Systems, Inc., Powercast Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Voltree Power Inc.

Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market:

By Technology Light Energy Kinetic Energy Thermal Energy Radio Frequency Energy

By Components Transducer/Harvester Photovoltaic Thermoelectric Inductive Radio Frequency Piezoelectric Battery/Super Capacitor Power Management Others

By Application Building Automation Smart Home Industrial Transportation Consumer Electronics Calculators Watches Other Small Instruments Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

