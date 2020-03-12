Europe Mg-Al-Zn Coated Steel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2027 owing to Growing Expectations of Customers to Have Extremely Durable Steel Components in Their Vehicles, Says Absolute Markets Insights

The coating of steel with magnesium, aluminum, and zinc offers several advantages in comparison to the normal coating of zinc, such as, it offers excellent resistance against corrosion coupled with a reduction in the coating thickness in comparison to the traditional coating that does not result in the loss of performance. Additionally, the low cost of manufacturing of Mg-Al-Zn coated steel results in the high adoption of Mg-Al-Zn coated steel in various industries. For instance, automotive manufacturers are increasing the adoption of materials which reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) in manufacturing a car. Furthermore, growing expectations of customers to have extremely durable steel components in their vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market. The application of Mg-Al-Zn coated steel in the car reduces the total cost of ownership and the overall weight of a vehicle. Simultaneously, the coating of Mg-Al-Zn on the steel also reduces the manufacturing challenges which are involved in the conventional coating such as tool pollution and galling behavior.

The presence of stringent government regulations pertaining to building and construction in the European countries is expected to provide an opportunity to the European Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market players in the upcoming years. The governments in the European countries are banning hazardous materials that are used in the construction and automotive sector, which is promoting the use of environment friendly construction materials. Thus, the manufacturers are focusing on the development of materials that are cost effective and have the least negative impact on the environment. For instance, in 2019, ArcelorMittal has developed metallic coating Magnelis which is in accordance with European regulations and it complies with European directive, which includes Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals (REACH), and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). Thus, the stringent government regulations in European countries pertaining to the environment is promoting the use of environment friendly materials, which in turn have a positive impact on the growth of the Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market.

In terms of revenue, the Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market stood at US$ 2,147.29 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,399.62 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market. The Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and Europe presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across Europe.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market is expected to reach US$ 3,399.62 Million by 2027 owing to stringent government regulations combined with huge demand by customers for durable materials.

On the basis of type, the thick carbon steel segment is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. The application of thick carbon steel in the heavy industries is a factor which contributing towards the growth of segment.

Based on the application, the construction segment is likely to hold a substantial market share during the study period. Growing expansion of construction industry in the region is aiding towards the segment growth. However, automotive is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of key automotive manufacturers in the region is contributing towards the growth of segment.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market include ArcelorMittal S.A. Essar Steel, Fives, Nippon Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Ltd., Ternium S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, Voestalpine AG, NLMK, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, POSCO, Shandong Kerui Steel, and SSAB AB, amongst others

Europe Mg-Al-Zn Coated Steel Market

By Type Thin Carbon Steel Conventional Carbon Steel Thick Carbon Steel Special Made Carbon Steel

By Application Automotive Construction Industrial Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Electric Power Communication Specialized Greenhouse Structures Others

By Country

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

