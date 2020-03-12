Healthcare Cybersecurity Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the Forecast Period Due to the Rising Need for Strong Authentication Methods in Hospital

The hospitals across the globe are increasing their investments in order to safeguard the crucial data of their patients by implementing multiple authentications methods for intranet access to protect electronic health records. The hospitals are using biometrics authentication for network security to ensure and restrict people to login from multiple locations. Additionally, multiple authentication methods decreases reliance on passwords which ultimately reduces threats of hacking, malware and phishing attack of records. For instance, NorthShore University has upgraded its health system by deploying Imprivata which is a fingerprint biometric identification solution, it has a fingerprint reader integrated with electronic health record. Thus, the growing need among hospitals to upgrade their healthcare delivery systems by deploying strong authentication methods is enhancing the growth of global healthcare cybersecurity market.

The ongoing trend of IoT in medical industry is expected to provide an opportunity to key players in the global cyber-security healthcare market. The proliferation of IoT devices in the healthcare industry and extensive network of connected devices enables the hacker to conveniently hack using malware and ransomware. Thus, the advent of new technology is encouraging healthcare organizations to improve their technology infrastructure, thereby preventing attacks and safeguarding their network. The strong authentication functionality is required by health care organizations to ensure that only authentic employees are allowed access to internal networks and specific applications. Companies have progressively moved to multi-factor authentication to avoid the threats of password-based authentication. Thus, the ongoing trend of IoT and introduction of new technologies is providing platform to the market vendors to expand their product portfolio, hence supplementing the growth of global healthcare cybersecurity market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global healthcare cybersecurity market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of type, solutions segment held the largest market share. Rising incidences of data breach due to ransomware is leading to the increased adoption of different types of cyber security solutions, driving the segment growth.

Based on deployment, on premise deployment dominated the market owing to its higher penetration across various healthcare organizations.

Based on security type, endpoint security held the largest market share. The ability of end to end encryption method to secure communication which prevents third parties from accessing data, has increased its adoption across healthcare enterprises. This factor is influencing towards the segment growth.

The presence of strong medical infrastructure in the North America region is driving the growth of market in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of demand for global healthcare cybersecurity market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Cisco, FireEye, DXC Technology Company, AO Kaspersky Lab, among others.

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market:

By Type Solutions Security Solution Risk and Compliance Management Solution Data Center Management Mobile Based Solution Others (Disaster Recovery Solution, Data Loss Protection Solution, Etc.) Services Consulting Risk Assessment Implementation and Integration Training and Support By Deployment On-Premise Cloud Based By Security Type Application Security Cloud Security Content Security Endpoint Security Network Security Wireless Security By End Users Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Manufactures Medical Devices Companies Health Insurance Companies Hospitals & Clinics Others (Research Institutes, Cell Banks, Etc.) By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



