Astonishing growth in Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at CAGR 27.4% by 2027 owing to Growing Globalization Leading to Cross-Border Transactions in Goods: Says Absolute Markets Insights

A comprehensive research study titled Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The globalization, digital revolution and increasing penetration of internet has revolutionized the international trade of goods. The aforementioned factors have evolved and made business transactions easier and more effective, which not only has a positive impact on the business of companies but also contributed to the positive growth of the economic structure of nations. Globalization is also increasing the diversity and volume of cross-border transactions in products and services by rapid integration with technology. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and globalization has altogether changed the consumption patterns of the consumer by providing them an efficient medium for cross-border purchasing. In addition, globalization is constantly enabling the companies to increase their customer base, and deal effectively with changing patterns in retail sales. Globalization is also benefiting the e-commerce sector across the globe to reduce the cost of the transaction along with efficient operating performance. Thus, the increasing globalization is among the major factors leading towards increased cross border transactions which is further driving the growth of cross-border B2C e-commerce market.

The global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is witnessing a constant growth in the number of e-shoppers across the globe, which is expected to generate opportunities for market participants. In addition, the interest of e-shopper on purchasing products from specific brands which are not available in their country, is largely observed. The e-shoppers mainly prefer using the cross border trade activities as it provides them with an opportunity to select from different products, have attractive offerings, coupled with better pricing. Additionally, fashion and electronics are the top demanding products from the e-shoppers, however, the other product categories, such as beauty & cosmetics, pet care, sporting goods, and food & beverages is expected to witness substantial demand from e-shoppers. Thus, e-shoppers are having a positive impact on the growth of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market.

In terms of revenue, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market stood at US$ 562.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,856.1 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for the study of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is expected to reach US$ 4,856.1 Billion by 2027 owing to growing international trade related activities in developing countries such as China and India.

On the basis of category, healthcare and nutrition in global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Based on the payment method, digital wallets in cross-border B2C e-commerce market is projected to hold largest market share over the forecast period owing to government initiative to promote digital transactions coupled with growing prevalence of fintech startups. However, internet banking is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

On the basis of end user, adults are expected to hold the largest market share owing to increase e-commerce shopping by them. However, senior citizens is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cross-border b2c e-commerce market include Amazon.com, Inc., eBay Inc., JD.com, Ali Express amongst others.

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market

By Category

Apparel and Accessories

Entertainment and Education

Consumer Electronics

Home Furnishing

Personal Care and Beauty

Healthcare and Nutrition

Footwear

Food and Beverage

Others

By Offering

Brand Products

In-house Brand Products

By Payment Method

Credit/Debit Cards

Digital Wallets

Internet Banking

Others

By End Users

Teenagers/Millennial

Adult

Senior Citizens

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



