Astonishing growth in Travel Risk Management Services Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Over the Forecast Period

The global analytical report titled Travel Risk Management Services Market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights to its expansive repository. The extensive study helps clients to make informed decisions in the businesses. The study also includes a comprehensive analysis of the Travel Risk Management Services Market. The research report further also draws attention to historical records, existing market scenario and to future predictions of market growth. Primary and secondary research methodologies also form a distinctive part of the study and is used to examine the global Travel Risk Management Services Market. The research further scrutinizes various business approaches which help in building the successful framework of the businesses. To understand the scope of Travel Risk Management Services Market precisely it also uses effective data exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The constantly changing socio-political scenario across the globe has increased the adoption of travel risk management services by companies to cater the expenses that might occur if their traveling employees encounter with an accident. The push for global expansion has significantly increased annual business tourism. The travel risk management has been a top concern for the organizations ever since an increase in traveling for business assignments has been witnessed, owing to the diversity offered by the business environment. In 2017, U.S. Department of Transportation disclosed that around 405 million American citizens travel annually for business activities. The offerings of travel risk management services market participants encompass crisis management, medical support, security assistance, and other emergencies. There has been an evident escalation in social and political unrest around the world along with natural calamities and epidemics. This recent chain of natural and unanticipated events has disrupted business travel throughout the world. Owing to these reasons, companies expanding overseas and other multinational companies are increasingly adopting travel risk management services to ensure the safety and health of their employees who are commuting and posted away from their home country. This is largely contributed towards the growth of global travel risk management services market.

The processes in travel risk management are being optimized using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. The automation of travel risk management is anticipated to accelerate with the help of AI. For instance, an Ontario based risk management firm, Sitata, which was established in 2012 with a focus on leisure travelers, is engaged in providing an AI-based risk management services to the enterprises for monitoring health and safety threats at the travel destination and alerting the traveler. The advance alert will aid the travelers and their organization to undertake preventive measures against potential calamities. Hence, the growing adoption of these services, integrated with advanced technology is anticipated to proliferate the growth of global travel risk management services market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides the qualitative and quantitative analysis of global travel risk management services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global travel risk management services market was valued at US$ 1,398.13 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period owing to increasing importance of security among business travelers.

On the basis of services, trip authorization segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to changing regulations of the countries.

Some of the players operating in global travel risk management services market are BCD Travel, Collinson Group Ltd, Control Risks, Drum Cassac, FocusPoint International, Inc., GBT Travel Services UK Limited, Healix, Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc., iJET International, Inc., Kroll Inc, Millbank Solutions, NC4, Anvil Group, and Ovation Travel Group amongst others.

Global Travel Risk Management Services Market

By Services

Trip Authorization

Essential Tracking and Alerts

Interactive Communications

High Risk Tracking and Response

Advisory Services

By End User

Medium size enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

