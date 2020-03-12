Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market 2019 Global Competition and Business Outlook- Intel, Qualcomm, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, On Semiconductors

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market.

An integrated circuit or monolithic integrated circuit is a set of electronic circuits on one small flat piece (or “chip”) of semiconductor material, normally silicon. The integration of large numbers of tiny transistors into a small chip results in circuits that are orders of magnitude smaller, cheaper, and faster than those constructed of discrete electronic components. The IC’s mass production capability, reliability and building-block approach to circuit design has ensured the rapid adoption of standardized ICs in place of designs using discrete transistors. ICs are now used in virtually all electronic equipment and have revolutionized the world of electronics. Computers, mobile phones, and other digital home appliances are now inextricable parts of the structure of modern societies, made possible by the small size and low cost of ICs.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Intel, Qualcomm, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, On Semiconductors, Nxp Semiconductor, Atmel, Boeing, Stmicroelectronics, Nec Corporation

In 2017, Intel accounted for over one-third of the worlds semiconductor R&D, or $13 billion, to ensure that their leading position in next generation integrated circuits. Artificial Intelligence-related computing tasks will permeate virtually all data-rich processes over the next decade. Intel are inventing technologies and open software tools that will advance the nascent AI ecosystem, making it possible to gain insight, anticipate needs and continuously learn from data at enterprise scale.

Market Segment by Type:

Analog

Digital

Market Segmentation by Application:

Personal Electronics

Big Data

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next Generation Integrated Circuit are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

