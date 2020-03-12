Network Traffic Analytics Market Latest Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2025 | Cisco, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Symantec

Latest Industry Research Report On global Network Traffic Analytics Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Network Traffic Analytics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Network Traffic Analytics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Network Traffic Analytics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Network Traffic Analytics Market: Overview

Network traffic analytics market is driven by the rapid increase in data traffic arising due to growing trends of cloud computing, AI, IoT, and increased access to the internet worldwide. This rapidly changing digital infrastructure enables security hackers to steal critical information, leading to cyber thefts. Moreover, the inherent need of the consumer to connect with the world has led to an expansion of social networking sites. For instance, in 2017, Facebook had a global user base of 2 billion followed by YouTube and WhatsApp with 1.5 and 1.2 billion respectively. This high dependence on the social networking websites has supported the malicious invaders to extract valuable personal information from vulnerable users. Hence, to curb the growing theft, organizations are encouraged to adopt network traffic analytics solutions.

The Following Top Key Players in the Network Traffic Analytics Market:

Cisco

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Symantec

Juniper Networks

Nokia Networks

Kentik

Flowmon

Plixer

SolarWinds

Allot Communication

Accenture

Bradford Networks

Ascom Holding

Palo Alto Networks

Huawei

Netreo, Inc

Genie Networks

Zenoss, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

On-Premise Deployment Model

Cloud-Based Deployment Model

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy

Utilities

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Network Traffic Analytics market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Network Traffic Analytics Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

