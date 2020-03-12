Quantum Computing Market Future Scope, Opportunities With Strategic Growth and Outlook 2025 | Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft

Latest Industry Research Report On global Quantum Computing Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Quantum Computing Market: Overview

Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. It includes three states, namely 1, 0 as well as the superposition of 1 and 0. Superposition indicates that two states exist at the same time. These bits are known as quantum bits or qubits. The global quantum computing market consists of the hardware that is required to develop quantum computers and its peripherals.

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall quantum computing market in 2017. On the other hand, Asia Pacific (APAC) would be the fastest growing region for quantum computing during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for quantum technology to solve the most tedious and complex problems in the defense and banking & finance industry.

The Following Top Key Players in the Quantum Computing Market:

D-Wave Systems

Google

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

1QB Information Technologies

Anyon Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

ID Quantique

IonQ

QbitLogic

QC Ware

Quantum Circuits

Qubitekk

QxBranch

Rigetti Computing, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

Services

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Defense

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Banking & finance

Energy & power

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Quantum Computing market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Quantum Computing Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Quantum Computing Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

