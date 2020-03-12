LEO Satellite Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2025 | OneWeb Satellites, SpaceX, LeoSat Enterprises, Boeing

Latest Industry Research Report On global LEO Satellite Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The LEO Satellite market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global LEO Satellite Market size will reach 7640 million US$ by 2025, from 2130 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

LEO Satellite Market: Overview

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is an orbit around Earth with an altitude between the Earth’s surface and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi), with an orbital period of between about 84 and 127 minutes.

A low Earth orbit (LEO) is an orbit around Earth with an altitude above Earth’s surface of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi), and an orbital period between about 84 and 127 minutes. Objects below approximately 160 kilometers (99 mi) will experience very rapid orbital decay and altitude loss.

Thousands of smaller satellites (constellations) are launched into the low-earth-orbit to work together and operate effectively as one. Large constellations are required to achieve global coverage given their location relative to Earth. Since LEOs are closer to the Earth, they cover less territory because of the limited field of view from the antennas onboard each spacecraft.

The Following Top Key Players in the LEO Satellite Market:

OneWeb Satellites

SpaceX

LeoSat Enterprises

Boeing

Thales Alenia Space

SSL (Space Systems Loral)

Lockheed Martin

Planet Labs

ISS-Reshetnev

Northrop Grumman

Kepler Communications, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

<50 Kg

50-500 Kg

>500 Kg

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Commercial

Military

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the LEO Satellite market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global LEO Satellite Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global LEO Satellite Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of LEO Satellite Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

