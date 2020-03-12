Payroll Outsourcing Market Overview and Survey Report Forecast till 2025 | Paychex, Gusto, Intuit, Zalaris

Latest Industry Research Report On global Payroll Outsourcing Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global Payroll Outsourcing Market size was 8297 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

Payroll Outsourcing Market: Overview

Organizations may collaborate with an external firm to handle all their payroll functions to save valuable time and money this is known as payroll outsourcing.

Overall, the Payroll Outsourcing products performance is positive with the current environment status. There are many different types of Payroll Outsourcing. The market can be segmented into: Full-Managed Outsourcing and Co-Managed Outsourcing. Full-Managed Outsourcing is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 61.58% market share in 2018. By application, Small Business is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 40.92% in 2018.

The Following Top Key Players in the Payroll Outsourcing Market:

ADP

Sage

Xerox

Paychex

Gusto

Intuit

Zalaris

Infosys

KPMG

Vision R.

Deloitte

Aurion

Activpayroll

Immedis

Ascender

Neeyamo

BDO

CloudPay

Excelity

i-Admin

TriNet, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Full-Managed Outsourcing

Co-Managed Outsourcing

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Small Business

Midsized Business

Large Business

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Payroll Outsourcing market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Payroll Outsourcing Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

